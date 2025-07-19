WAFCON 2024: South Africa Pip Senegal, Face Super Falcons In Semi-finals

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The last four pairing was confirmed after South Africa defeated Senegal 4-1 on penalties in Saturday’s quarter-final clash.
The game was decided from the spot kick after 90 minutes plus extra-time ended 0-0.
While South Africa converted all their four kicks, Senegal saw two of their efforts saved by the opposition keeper.
Also Read: WAFCON 2024: I Know For Sure We’ll Win The Cup –Ghana Midfielder, Asantewaa
The Super Falcons would be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of South Africa in their opening fixture at the 2022 edition.
South Africa triumphed 2-1 and went all the way to clinch their first-ever WAFCON title.
Both teams clashed in the Paris 2024 Olympic games final round qualifiers which the Super Falcons won 1-0 on aggregate.
The semi-final encounter between the Super Falcons and South Africa comes up on Tuesday, July 22.
Hosts Morocco will take on Ghana’s Black Queens in the other semi-finals.
To reach the last four, Ghana also needed penalty shootout to overcome Algeria, securing a 4-2 triumph after 90 minutes and extra-time finished goalless.
By James Agberebi
With what South Africa played against Senegal, I am deeply sorry for Bayana Bayana.
Both teams were shaky and struggling to play good football.
South Africa, as the defending Champions, did not play as the Champions in this tournament.
However, when it comes to Nigeria, every team wants to beat the Super Falcons.
If South Africa plays against Nigeria, when they play today, Mama of Africa should beat them convincingly at least 4-0. Or another mouth-watering goal is underway against the Bayana Bayana. I’m sorry, South Africa, Ghana, and Morocco are not near anything close to the Super Falcons in this tournament.
I want to see Nigeria vs Morocco in the final to show the World that the Superiority of the Super Falcons is ahead of them all.
Good luck to our beloved Super Falcons. Ire o. God bless Nigeria!!!
Perhaps not completely true. The Senegalese stifled the South Africans and didn’t allow them put the ball on the ground or in the wide area for too long. They played long and high balls and made the Bayana girls unable to play their usual passing and possession based style.
Methodical vengeance. We’ve already dismissed the first of three teams we lost to in the previous WAFCON tournament (Zambia).
Beating the second (RSA) should be another motivation and hoping Ghana does not come to the party against the home team Morocco so we’ll pay back all three in their own coin defying the fourth man (crowd) and referee antics AGAIN.
Cautious optimism though because women’s game is not like men. We have not played any spot kick yet to test our mettle unlike any of the remaining contenders so I’ll avoid dragging the remaining games to penalties.
Morocco have got penalties in all four matches so far because perhaps, not referees fault, they are allowed to roam into the box.
Ghana and RSA were too spot on in their shootouts and pride in their goal keeper prowess might make their head swell.
RSA also have limited turnaround time which might work in our advantage.
Alas, this is where we need to stay grounded.
Welcome back Sly. It’s nice to see you as I am happy for you that we qualified for the world cup, despite fears of doom-mongers.
Oh, you didn’t quote me this time around 🙂 When you are apprehensive, you remeber deo, you quote me; when we prosper, you lose your sense of citation.
It’s great to see you strike a note of optimism, for once, albeit of the cautious variety!
Perhaps you have finally learnt that, real coaches coach on grass, whilst armchair coaches coach from the comfort of their …. erm …. armchair!
Don’t welcome me yet oh. Afcon 2021, Eguavoen and his team melted our hearts in the group stage and “when we needed our brains more” in the quarter finals, a PE coach (in Dr drey voice) out muscled him.
Ellis is not a neophyte even though she and Madugu have both CAF A and B coaching licenses.
Cautious optimism, I still have
“Methodical Vengeance” 🙂
Success does that you know: eradicates initial negativity and helps win skeptics over.
Coaches coach, observers … erm .. observes.
“Beating the second (RSA) should be another motivation and hoping Ghana does not come to the party against the home team Morocco so we’ll pay back all three in their own coin defying the fourth man (crowd) and referee antics AGAIN.”
So we are now looking forward to beating foes. Hahahaha! Oh goodness me.
Wonders shall never cease.
Yes na lol. Madugu escaped being the first coach in falcons history to not qualify us for the semis even though the narrative to augur him well might have been “we never failed to progress from the group stage since quarter finals only started recently at Wafcon”.
Well, the jury is still out on him. Since RSA coach said she’s known how to tackle Madugu and this is her final hurrah as bayana coach, I want to see what Madugu has up his sleeves.