WAFCON 2024: South Africa Pip Senegal, Face Super Falcons In Semi-finals

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The last four pairing was confirmed after South Africa defeated Senegal 4-1 on penalties in Saturday’s quarter-final clash.

The game was decided from the spot kick after 90 minutes plus extra-time ended 0-0.

While South Africa converted all their four kicks, Senegal saw two of their efforts saved by the opposition keeper.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: I Know For Sure We’ll Win The Cup –Ghana Midfielder, Asantewaa

The Super Falcons would be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of South Africa in their opening fixture at the 2022 edition.

South Africa triumphed 2-1 and went all the way to clinch their first-ever WAFCON title.

Both teams clashed in the Paris 2024 Olympic games final round qualifiers which the Super Falcons won 1-0 on aggregate.

The semi-final encounter between the Super Falcons and South Africa comes up on Tuesday, July 22.

Hosts Morocco will take on Ghana’s Black Queens in the other semi-finals.

To reach the last four, Ghana also needed penalty shootout to overcome Algeria, securing a 4-2 triumph after 90 minutes and extra-time finished goalless.



By James Agberebi



