‘We Want Him Back’ — Forest Boss Rues Aina’s Injury Absence

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to have Ola Aina back in action next week.

The Nigeria international is currently sidelined with a calf injury.





The 28-year-old missed Forest’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend and has already been ruled of Saturday’s clash with Everton.

Nuno however stated that the defender could be ready for action again next week.

“For this game, no, unfortunately not,”the Portuguese told a press conference.

“For the next one, we hope. It is going to be assessing day by day. He spends I don’t know how many hours at the training ground, receiving treatment, so we are trying to have him back as soon as possible.”

Aina has scored twice in 30 league appearances for the Tricky Trees this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



