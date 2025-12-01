We Want To Sign Akinsanmiro On Permanent Transfer — Pisa Chief Corrado

Pisa president Giuseppe Corrado says the club want to sign the Ebenezer Akinsanmiro on a permanent transfer.

Akinsanmiro joined Pisa on a season-long loan from Inter Milan in the summer.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly for the Black and Blues this season.

Pisa have an option to buy him, while Inter retain a buy-back option.

Corrado declared that Pisa is the ideal place for Akinsanmiro to develop.

“Akinsanmiro is a strong player, he’s Inter Milan’s, but we have the right to buy him,” Corrado was quoted by Napoli Magazine.

“Of course, Inter also have the option to buy him back, but he’s a player we believe has found the ideal place to grow at Pisa. We would have liked to have him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



