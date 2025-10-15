2026 WCQ: I Believe We’re Going To Make It –Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles kept their World Cup qualification hopes alive with a convincing 4-0 win against Benin Republic in their final Group C fixture on Tuesday.

Star striker Victor Osimhen netted a hat-trick while Frank Onyeka added the fourth goal.

Though, the emphatic win was not enough to secure the automatic qualification spot, it secured Nigeria’s place in the African playoffs.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa sealed top spot after hammering Rwanda 3-0 in their final group match also on Tuesday.

Speaking in the post-match presser, Troost-Ekong said:“Getting here wasn’t easy,” he said. “We’ll take it one game at a time, and I believe we’re going to make it.

“I’m proud to be part of this team, part of this family. The boys are playing just like they do for their clubs. We need to keep supporting them.”

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Playoffs Won’t Be Easy For Super Eagles — Ikpeba

Troost-Ekong acknowledged the struggles the team had faced in recent months, calling the playoffs qualification a hard-earned result.

“It’s easy to celebrate now, but it’s been a tough journey. Many said it was impossible, but we kept believing.

“We need to love the players for who they are and their efforts. We know when to work and when to relax.

“We have an exceptional group and a big job ahead in Morocco.”

By James Agberebi



