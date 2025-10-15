2026 WCQ: Osimhen Best Striker In The World, We Are Ready Playoffs — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has labelled Victor Osimhen best striker in the world after the Galatasaray star inspired the team to victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday.
Nigeria won the 2026 FIFA World Cup World qualifying matchday 10 encounter 4-0.
Osimhen netted twice in the first half, and registered another goal after the break.
Chelle On Osimhen
Chelle also described his players as champions.
Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Be Exceptional In Playoffs –Ekpo Warns
“I’m so proud of my players. They deserve this win. It was not easy — a new coach, a new philosophy — but they adapted fast,” Chelle said. “Especially the best striker in the world, Osimhen. They gave everything. For me, they are my champions,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.
Ready For The Task Ahead
The Super Eagles will now shift attention to the playoffs where they will compete with Cameroon, Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo.
Chelle said he is looking forward to the competition.
“Now we go to Morocco, it’s going to be very difficult. This is the start, and I am proud of everyone, even the fans, because they pushed us,”added the Malian.
By Adeboye Amosu
Well deserved!
I feel this playoff is a blessing in disguise, because it will give the players more room to be prepared and properly fit if they finally qualify. The matches will be an avenue to fine tune them for the world cup proper.
Lmao… na WA o…dem wan destroy this coach life…dem don start to dey introduce am to mkpuru miri just this year wey him come Nigeria…
you use a game against a minnow team like Benin republic to give him the title ba…..oya clap for yourself…. lmao….. Not even one of, but best…. lmao
Hahahaha Players like mbappe, Harry Kane, just to mention a few will be having stomach upset while reading this…. lmao
Best in the world ko, best in the woods ni…. hahahaha
NFF should be proactive in making sure preparation starts in earnest,also the coach should work on the fitness of the players most especially the defense.
lastly we should pray that the God of soccer be on our side during the play offs
I agree with Coach Eric Chelle that Osimhen is probably the best striker in the world. Despite very tight and close markings in every game he plays, he is either scoring hatricks, braces and assists in large numbers for Clubs and Country.
The only reason xenophobic South Africa got away with murder, and the automatic ticket from the group was that Osimhen was not fit and did not play almost 6 out of 10 games, particularly the Home and away game with SA.
A fit Osimhen would do damage to even the best defence in the world and he strikes panic into any position as he can score with all parts of his anatomy- powerful headers from any position in or near the Box or with his powerful in and out of the Box.
Super eagles coach should start shopping for a reliable replacement for Osime incase of emergency, Arokoyade cannot lead the attack and give us the desirable in the absence of Osime. Unless the coach will reshuffle the team to play in a safe mode.
Alot of search needs to be done, we still have time. The coach have to try Agu in the left back if he recovers, because Bruno is not fit for that position if Agu is around. For now we can say our defense is no longer a problem with Fredrick, the guy is a rock. Fredrick and Bassy are two terrorist in the defense that can stand their own against any team.
Our problem now is the midfield and attack. Moses Simon is very predictable with his touchline hugging, which leaves us with only chuckwu Eze and Lookman. The Lazio man will still be very useful, Onyedika. A creative midfielder outside Iwobi is needed.