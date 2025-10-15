2026 WCQ: Osimhen Best Striker In The World, We Are Ready Playoffs — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has labelled Victor Osimhen best striker in the world after the Galatasaray star inspired the team to victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday.

Nigeria won the 2026 FIFA World Cup World qualifying matchday 10 encounter 4-0.

Osimhen netted twice in the first half, and registered another goal after the break.

Chelle On Osimhen

Chelle also described his players as champions.

“I’m so proud of my players. They deserve this win. It was not easy — a new coach, a new philosophy — but they adapted fast,” Chelle said. “Especially the best striker in the world, Osimhen. They gave everything. For me, they are my champions,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.

Ready For The Task Ahead

The Super Eagles will now shift attention to the playoffs where they will compete with Cameroon, Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chelle said he is looking forward to the competition.

“Now we go to Morocco, it’s going to be very difficult. This is the start, and I am proud of everyone, even the fans, because they pushed us,”added the Malian.

By Adeboye Amosu



