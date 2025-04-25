Boniface: I’ve Good Connection With Wirtz At Bayer Leverkusen

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface says he has a great connection with teammate Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen.

Both players played a key role in the team’s last season’s success, where Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal and reached the Europa League final, losing 3-0 to Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta.



Speaking with Bundesliga.com, the Nigerian international described the German star as a fantastic player who has the ability to create goal-scoring chances out of nothing.

“As a striker like me, you feel happy every time on the pitch when you have a player like Flo behind you because, in a game, you have one or two chances coming from him. You just have to convert them.

“He’s a fantastic player to watch and play with. I feel happy to have someone like this behind me. We have a really good connection on the pitch, and I really appreciate it.”



“When we played them with St. Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League, I knew nothing about Flo because I didn’t watch that many Leverkusen games as we were playing too.



“Before the game, a journalist came to me and said, ‘Are you looking forward to the game? I said yes. And he asked me, What do you think of Flo? I said, no disrespect, I don’t really watch Bundesliga. I don’t really know much of him. The guy then said to me, You’re going to know him in the game.”







