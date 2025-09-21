NPFL: Governor Otti Rewards Enyimba With ₦30m After Thrilling 3-2 Comeback Win Over Insurance

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State openly expressed his joy after watching Enyimba come from behind twice to defeat Bendel Insurance 3-2 in a dramatic NPFL Matchday 5 clash at Enyimba International Stadium Aba on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Bendel Insurance’s Chinedu Nwosu opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, before Joseph Abiodun levelled for Enyimba with an 18th-minute strike. Insurance regained the lead in the 60th minute when Nwosu netted his second of the match. However, Kalu Nweke converted a penalty in the 65th minute to restore parity for the People’s Elephant, and substitute Chidera Michael sealed the win with the decisive goal in the 69th minute.

Governor Otti Celebrates Enyimba’s Gritty Comeback

The visibly delighted Governor announced a reward of ₦10m for each of the three goals scored by the nine-time Nigerian champions, revealing that the club’s Chairman, Nwankwo Kanu, would collect the ₦30m cash prize on Monday.

“I’m watching you here for the first time and you people made me happy with this victory,” Governor Otti told the players immediately after the hard-fought win.

“And as a result, I will show you appreciation by giving you ₦10m for each goal you scored today. So, by Monday, your Chairman will be given the money (₦30m) for the three goals.”

The players erupted in jubilant celebration, singing praises of the Governor’s gesture.

Eguma Dedicates Victory To Governor Otto And Late Mother

Similarly, Stanley Eguma told Completesports.com that he was dedicating the victory to Governor Otti and also to his late mother, Mrs Ruth Eguma.

“I thank God for the win today. I must dedicate it to His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, for his support and motivation.

“He showed his support by leaving all his engagements to come and watch us. There’s no further love, support and motivation than this,” Eguma said moments after the game.

The former Rivers United gaffer also paid an emotional tribute to his late mother.

“I lost my mother, Mrs Ruth Eguma, three days ago. I miss her love, care and prayers. I sincerely dedicate this win to her loving memory,” Eguma said in a pensive mood.

By Sab Osuji



