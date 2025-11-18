Super Eagles Need Fresh Legs –Lawal

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has called for fresh legs in the Super Eagles following their ouster in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The Super Eagles missed the chance to be at next year’s tournament to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico after losing on penalties to DR Congo.

After both sides settled for a 1-1 draw the Congolese proceeded to secure a 4-3 win to advance to the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

The defeat means the Super Eagles have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups after also missing out of the Qatar 2022 edition.

Following the Super Eagles’ elimination in the race for the World Cup there were calls for some of the players to be replaced due to age and poor performance.

Commenting on calls for the injection of new faces Lawal, who featured at the France 1999 and Korea/Japan 2002 World Cups, stated that now is the time to bring in the new players into the team.

“Fresh legs should come into the Super Eagles because some of the current players are aging,” Lawal said on Brila FM. “And if you want to bring in the fresh legs it has to be now.”

After the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup, attention will now shift to next month’s African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles will take on World bound Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda.

By James Agberebi



