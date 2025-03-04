UCL: Onyedika Returns To Action In Club Brugge’s Home Loss To Aston Villa

Raphael Onyedika returned to action as Club Brugge fell to a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League encounter.

Onyedika missed the Belgian Pro League champions previous two games due to injury.





The Nigeria international was replaced by Hugo Vetlesen’s in stoppage time.

The 23-year-old has featured regularly for Club Brugge in the Champions League this season.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Enugu Rangers Congratulate Onyebuchi On Super Eagles Call-up

Leon Bailey put Aston Villa ahead inside three minutes.

The hosts fought back with Maxim De Cuyper equalising nine minutes later.

Club Brugge capitulated in the closing stages of the game.

Brandon Mechele scored an own goal, while Christos Tzolis gave away a penalty which was converted by Marco Asensio.

The second leg will hold at the Villa Park in eight day’s time.

By Adeboye Amosu



